Paris Retail Week To Be Rebranded In 2025

On the first day of this year's Paris Retail Week, it was announced that the annual conference and exhibition is being rebranded beginning in 2025.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) and Paris-based event organiser Comexposium said the inaugural NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Europe will be held from 16-18 September 2025, at the Paris Porte de Versailles Pavilions 4 and 6.

'From the Ground Up'

“As one of the leading global event organisers, Comexposium built Paris Retail Week from the ground up," said Laurent Noel, Comexposium managing director.

"We are now committed, in partnership with NRF, to ensuring our combined experience will result in one of the most dynamic, sought after and highly attended retail events in Europe.”

'Broadening Their Partnership'

Paris Retail Week is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners from across Europe.

The NRF and Comexposium said they are 'broadening their partnership' and 'collective expertise.'

'New Innovations'

“NRF is proud to represent the largest global retail brands in the world, and we are excited to expand our award-winning educational experiences into new markets, complementing the annual Big Show in New York City and Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific,” said Matthew Shay, NRF President and CEO.

“Every single day, successful retailers are exploring new tools, new approaches and new innovations to remain relevant to loyal shoppers and new customers alike."

Partnership

In June, NRF and Comexposium jointly hosted the inaugural NRF Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific.

The sold-out inaugural event welcomed more than 6,000 business leaders and 300 technology providers for three days in Singapore.

