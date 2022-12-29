Subscribe Login
Pedro Subtil Named New Chairman of Grupo Os Mosqueteiros

Pedro Subtil has been named the new chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Os Mosqueteiros, the Portuguese unit of French distribution group Les Mousquetaires.

Subtil has worked with Bricomarché since 1999, when he opened the Figueira da Foz store, and has extensive experience in the food and non-food areas, as a result of various positions held in the group, the retailer said.

He has been a member of the board of Grupo Os Mosqueteiros since 2018.

Commenting on his appointment, Subtil said, "Our goal is to continue to develop the three brands – Intermarché, Bricomarché and Roady – to focus on sustainability, innovation and to reinforce our strong commitment to the country and to the locations where our stores are located."

Grupo Os Mosqueteiros Board

As well as the appointment of a new chairman, the board of Grupo Os Mosqueteiros includes four directors, businessmen who own food and non-food stores: Lurdes Figueira, Luís Henriques, Paulo Mendes and Martinho Lopes.

The new director general, Victor da Cruz, will be responsible for the organisation and management of the teams.

Having had a presence in Portugal for 31 years, Intermarché, the food banner of Grupo Os Mosqueteiros, closed 2022 with 261 stores, spread over 180 municipalities in the 18 districts of the country.

The latest outlet to open was the Intermarché hypermarket in Albufeira in the district of Faro, with a sales area of 2,200 square metres.

