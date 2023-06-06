52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Pepco Sees H1 Profit Up 11% As Store Expansion Gathers Pace

By Reuters
Share this article

European discount retailer Pepco Group has reported an 11% rise in first-half core earnings as revenue surged 23%, helped by new store openings.

The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, said it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €377 million ($404.52 million) for the six months ended 31 March, up from €347 million in the previous corresponding period.

Trevor Masters, CEO of Pepco Group commented, "The group continued to make strong progress against our strategic objectives over the half year, while delivering an increase in revenues and underlying EBITDA. [...]

"Our growth strategy in Western Europe is progressing well, reflecting the strong appeal of the Pepco brand to customers across the whole continent."

Store Expansion

Revenue was €2.84 billion, as the group's discount offer chimed with cash-strapped consumers and it opened a net 166 new stores. Like-for-like sales rose 11.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said it was confident of meeting its target of at least 550 net new stores in the full year. It ended the first half with 4,127.

Pepco Group kept its guidance of full-year core earnings growth in the 'mid-teens'.

Read More: Discounter Pepco Expands European Roll-Out Into Portugal

Outlook

The company is cautious about elevated inflation levels in Central Europe, which has posed a challenge for Pepco stores in the ongoing third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the company has maintained its price leadership and continued to increase its market share.

Masters added, "We remain well positioned and in the second half will see gross margins trending upwards, as we benefit from the tailwinds on certain input costs, including commodity and freight.

"We are focused on executing our strategy and remain on track to deliver full year EBITDA growth in line with previous guidance."

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Norwegian Cross-Border Trade Declines 9.1% In First Quarter
2
Retail

UK Consumers Slow Spending In May As Rising Food Costs Bite
3
Retail

Casino Bankruptcy Event 'Has Not Occurred', Says CDS Committee
4
Retail

Poland Receives Draft EU Regulation Extending Ban On Ukrainian Food Imports
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com