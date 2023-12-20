Peter Muld Named CIO Of ICA Gruppen And ICA Sweden

Peter Muld has been appointed as the new chief information officer of ICA Gruppen and ICA Sweden, effective from 1 January 2024.

Muld, who currently serves as head of strategy and transformation at ICA Sweden, will also join the ICA Gruppen management team, the retailer noted in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, the CEO of ICA Gruppen, Nina Jönsson, stated, “Peter joined ICA in 2016 and has held various roles over the years, including chief digital officer of ICA Gruppen and head of strategy for ICA Sweden.

“Peter’s experience and personality make him highly suitable to drive through the major changes that are going to be implemented in the new digital and technology organisation.”

Muld will succeed Benny Svensson, who will step down on 31 December 2023.

‘A Driving Force For Major Changes’

Jönsson said, “During the past one and a half years, Benny Svensson has been a driving force for the major changes now being implemented within IT and technology throughout ICA, including new working methods, a new organisation and new technology, to meet ICA’s business needs, going forward.

“These changes involve merging three IT organisations into a single unit located within ICA Sweden. When this work now moves from a design phase to an implementation phase, Benny and I are agreed that this is a good time for a change in the CIO role. I would like to thank Benny for his courageous and strategically important change initiatives within IT.”

The company added that Karin Heller, director of strategy and new business, will step in as acting head of strategy and transformation within ICA Sweden, until a replacement for Muld is appointed.