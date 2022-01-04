Plus And Coop Merge To Form New Cooperative

Dutch retailer Plus has announced that it has received all necessary approvals to complete the merger with Coop Netherlands.

The merger, announced last September, will see the creation of a new cooperative operating under the name PLUS U.A.

It will be the third-largest grocery chain in the Netherlands, comprising a network of 550 stores and sales worth approximately €5 billion.

'Merger Is Final'

Duncan Hoy, general manager of Plus, commented, "After we reached an agreement in September about joining forces, we can now proudly say that our merger is final.

"Today begins our common future, in which we commit ourselves every day to making good food [...] a reality for our customers."

The merger will see the conversion of Coop stores to the Plus banner.

In November of last year, members of Coop Nederland UA (Coop) approved the proposed merger with Plus by an overwhelming majority.

Board Appointment

The administrative foundation of the new cooperative has been strengthened with the appointment of the board of Plus UA and the supervisory board of Plus Holding, the retailer added.

The board of directors of the new organisation includes Duncan Hoy, Fred Bosch, Mayte Oosterveld, Maarten Ebben, Murad Kiran, and Gerard Koning, among others.

The supervisory board and the board of the cooperative include Harry Bruijniks (chairman), Maartje Frederiks, Tjerk Hooghiemstra, Karin Janssen, Alfred Koehoorn, Han Kolff, Cornelis Drum, Harold van Velzen, and Edwin Versluis.

