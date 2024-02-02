PLUS Appoints Aart van Haren As New General Manager

The supervisory board of Dutch retailer PLUS has announced the appointment of Aart van Haren as the new general manager of the company, effective from 1 April.

Mayte Oosterveld, who served as the company's finance director and most recently interim co-CEO, has indicated that she wants to step down from the role.

Currently, van Haren serves as the chief executive of Vomar Voordeelmarkt, a role he took up 10 years ago.

"The PLUS cooperative has a unique position in the Dutch supermarket landscape with two beautiful brands, supported by self-employment," said van Haren.

"I look forward to further building this success together with entrepreneurs and all employees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Statutory Management

From 1 April, the statutory management will comprise Aart van Haren as general manager and Fred Bosch as director of Coop and business support.

The financial role has been filled at the board level by Maartje Bouvy since the beginning of the year.

“We are very pleased with Aart as the new general manager," said Harry Bruijniks, chairperson of the supervisory board.

"He is a driven retailer with a keen eye and sense for the consumer. With his extensive experience in strategic positions in the supermarket industry, he has the right qualities to lead PLUS in the next phase," Bruijniks added.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Phase

Mayte Oosterveld stepped in as financial director of the group in 2019 and has been working as co-CEO in recent months.

She has decided it is time for a 'new phase' in her career, the retailer noted.

'Enthusiastic Leadership'

“We would like to thank Mayte [Oosterveld] very much for her enthusiastic leadership in recent years," said Bruijniks.

"She played a fundamental role in the merger and subsequent integration between PLUS and Coop and was the basis of a new condition system. I would like to wish her every success for the future.”