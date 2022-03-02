Plus To Commence Conversion Of Coop Stores In April

Dutch retailer Plus has announced that it will commence the conversion of Coop stores in April of this year.

Coop Gerritsma Heeg will be the first store to switch to the Plus banner and will open its doors to the masses on 6 April 2022 as Plus Gerritsma Heeg.

The new store features Plus’ new Briljant 2.0 format, with a wide range of fresh products and offers on the shop floor.

Entrepreneur Richard Langeland of Coop Heeg, said, “It is a big change, but the future looks great. We are making a new, fresh start at a sustainable location, with many new products from local assortment to more fair trade and organic assortment."

Store Conversion

Plus plans to continue store conversions for the next three years.

Approximately 70 Coop supermarkets are expected to switch to the Plus banner this year, the retailer noted.

Duncan Hoy, general manager of Plus, said, “Over the next three years, we will be making significant steps in this direction at a rapid pace. We are extremely proud of the collaboration between Coop and Plus.

“Together we create one new, strong cooperative with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, sustainability and social impact. We provide good food, for the neighbourhood and each other! Now in Heeg, and then in the rest of the Netherlands.”

In September of last year, Dutch retail cooperatives Plus and Coop announced a merger, forming the third-largest grocery chain in the Netherlands.

