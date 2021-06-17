Retail & Hospitality Design Forum To Be Held In September

Published on Jun 17 2021 12:49 PM in Retail tagged: UK / London / Retail & Hospitality Design Forum / Hybrid Event

The hybrid Retail & Hospitality Design Forum has been created to help companies build business connections with innovative and budget-friendly suppliers.

The highly focused event, scheduled for 6 and 7 September 2021 at Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow, will bring together retail professionals and key industry solution providers.

The event is designed for senior professionals directly responsible for interior design and fittings in retail outlets, as well as leisure and hospitality establishments.

The forum comprises one-to-one business meetings, interactive seminars and valuable networking opportunities.

The event, which buyers of the industry can attend for free, includes complimentary meals, refreshments and overnight accommodation.

Cutting-edge software used by the event organisers will create a bespoke itinerary that allows participants to meet innovative suppliers for one-to-one meetings, based on mutual agreement and matched requirements.

Alongside these meetings, participants can enjoy a series of live presentations hosted by industry thought-leaders.

Zana Busby, chief consumer psychologist of Retail Reflections, will present Your Ultimate Key to Success: Cracking the Consumer Behaviour Code in the Post-Pandemic World.

The presentation will explore the world of psychological secrets to the newly emerging consumer needs and trends to help participants differentiate their business as a long-term winner.

The event also offers virtual attendance options. Delegates can secure their place by clicking here.

For more information, contact Victoria Petch on +44 1992 374082, or write to [email protected].

Industry suppliers, who would like to meet one-to-one with senior buyers, can contact Courtney Saggers on 01992 374088 or [email protected] for cost packages.