Retailers And Wholesalers Support Clear Rules On Environmental Claims: EuroCommerce

EuroCommerce has said that the retail and wholesale industries agree that consumers need to be assured that 'environmental claims are properly verified', following the publication of draft legislation on substantiating environmental claims by the European Commission.

The group, which which represents the retail and wholesale sectors in Europe, added that consumers need to be 'protected' from misleading environmental claims, and as such, efforts to address greenwashing are welcome.

'Transition To Circular Economy'

"Our sector is committed to the transition towards a Circular Economy, and we are already offering an expanding range of sustainable products," commented Christel Delberghe, EuroCommerce director general.

"We want environmental claims to be transparent and verifiable, which requires clear rules. For these rules to function in the Single Market, creating a full harmonisation and a level playing field will be extremely important, and this would have been best achieved through a Regulation rather than a Directive.”

More Sustainable Products

EuroCommerce added that the industry has made great strides to offer more sustainable products, including redesigning private-label products and packaging to ensure more recyclability, launching new business models such as repair and re-use of furniture, and enabling renting of electronic devices.

'However, to maximise the benefits of these initiatives, clear rules are needed which enable communication with consumers, avoid imposing unintended barriers and facilitate efforts to offer consumers the products and services they need,' it added.

The group said that it will be seeking more clarity on how this planned legislation will be reconciled with pre-existing national and EU labels that address environmental claims.

