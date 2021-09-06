Russian Discounter Mere Plans France Market Entry

Published on Sep 6 2021 8:19 AM in Retail tagged: France / Discounter / World News / MERE

Russian discounter Mere is planning to open its first three stores in France in October, as it continues its march across Europe.

According to a dedicated website for the French market, merefrance.com, Mere will open its first stores in Pont-Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Marguerite and Thionville.

It said that the Grand Est region has been chosen to 'start the development of its network' in France.

Major Cities

According to the website, Mere plans to open stores 'in all major cities in France' and establish links with suppliers across Europe.

It said that it is seeking to cooperate with the owners of store premises, manufacturers and contractors, to support its expansion.

'Our stores represent new jobs for the local population,' the retailer said, adding that its outlets will help families save 'considerably' on their household budgets.

As the group says on its website, it offers prices that are '10-20% lower than our competitors', with all goods sold from pallets on the floor, in a 'no frills' concept.

In terms of the suppliers it deals with, it requires all suppliers to offer prices that are between 20% and 30% lower than the competition, adding that these savings can partly be achieved through packaging – 'we don't need shiny and very attractive packaging,' it said.

UK Market Entry

In June, Mere said that it was aiming for 300 stores across the UK, following its entry into that market. It has also expanded into Belgium, Serbia and several other European markets.

Commenting on its UK entry earlier this summer, Chris Elliott, head of market insights at Edge by Ascential, said, "Given the rise of the discounters over the years Mere will certainly be attractive to a large number of shoppers which will help it become a success."

