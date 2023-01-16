Sainsbury’s And Nectar Reveal Top Taste Trends Of 2022

UK retailer Sainsbury’s and analytics firm Nectar have released a report which shows the top taste trends that swept the nation during 2022.

Using data from 17.6 million Nectar customers, the retailer has revealed customer shopping habits that were popular last year.

The report shows that at the beginning of 2022, many New Year resolutions included no meat or alcohol, as purchases on alcohol-free products were up 20% year on year, while vegan product purchases were up by nearly 9% compared to 2021.

The Platinum Jubilee

In June, Britain celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As families, friends and neighbours got together for street parties, the report shows that 1,167,000 scones were consumed, with almost 95,000 customers buying a packet on the first day of the Jubilee Weekend alone.

At Christmas, the report shows that customers bought 3.5 million pots of gravy for the day and over 1 million packets of Yorkshire puddings.

Top Three Most Frequently Purchased Products

Nectar’s Year in Review returns for digital customers on the Nectar app on the 13th of January. Customers can expect a personalised overview of their shopping habits from 2022, including their top three most frequently purchased products.

"Nectar’s Year in Review is always a moment I look forward to as not only is it exciting to discover my top purchases, it’s also fantastic to see the products our customers love and the celebrations and trends they enjoy," said director of loyalty and CRM at Sainsbury's, Alex Naisby.

"Last year we came together to celebrate so many moments as a nation, and as usual food and drink was at the heart of those milestone moments. We’re delighted to have helped our customers to indulge and celebrate, but also supporting them to make healthier choices. I can’t wait to see how customer shopping habits change throughout 2023!" he added.

