Retail

Sainsbury's Reduces 'Price Lock' Range By Over A Fifth

UK retailer Sainsbury's has reduced the number of items offered under its Price Lock campaign by more than a fifth since the beginning of the year, according to media reports.

In early January, the campaign offered approximately 2,100 items, which now stands at 1,640, shrinking by more than 20% as of 15 August, The Grocer reported.

The Price Lock campaign offers low prices for at least eight weeks on a range of branded everyday essentials in the food, drinks, toiletries and household categories.

In May of this year, the retailer said it plans to deliver £500 million (€586 million) savings to customers as many are struggling to afford essentials for their households due to the cost of living crisis.

The aims to invest on essential items, including milk, eggs, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables and key household essentials, with no compromise on quality or sustainability.

Tesco

Elsewhere, Tesco has pruned its own-brand value range by approximately 100 since 2019, according to a separate report by The Grocer.

Citing data from Assosia, the report noted that the retailer's own-label value range dropped to 316 products, as of 4 August, from 422 in 2019.

Data also unveiled that its private label brands, such as Creamfields and Grower’s Harvest, which are part of the ‘Exclusively at Tesco’ range, had shrunk every year since 2019.

Tesco's range of premium products saw the addition of 10 items last year, to reach a total of 831.

The retailer noted that own-label ranges are only a part of its value offering as it also runs campaigns such as Aldi Price Match and Low Everyday Prices and offers Tesco Clubcard Prices for loyalty card holders.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

