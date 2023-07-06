Shopping Basket Launches Two New Baskets With Patented Brakes

Shopping Basket has launched two different baskets with patented brakes, designed for stores with several floors, connected by escalators or ramps.

The new baskets are also a great solution for shops in which the floor is uneven.

The SB Ramp Brake is a brake made of high-quality polyethylene, making it study and resistant to impact.

These brakes are compatible with the vertical 70-litre Bond rolling basket and its big sister, the 91-litre Superbond rolling basket.

Its functionality is very simple. The SB Ramp Brake is positioned higher than the wheels, so when the basket is still, the wheels do not touch the ground, thus avoiding any type of slippage.

In addition, the brake boasts ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection. Thanks to this additive, the basket discharges static electricity while maintaining the electrical balance of the plastic.

Thanks to this protection, it prevents electric shocks caused by air conditioners and other devices.

In addition, the basket does not accumulate dust, hair or other small visible particles.

Learn more about all the advantages of the SB Ramp Brake here.

