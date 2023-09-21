52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Shopping Basket’s UP80 Carts Are Perfect For Modern Retail

By Editorial
UP80, from Shopping Basket, is the urban cart par excellence. It has been designed with the current urban user profile in mind.

Its compact 80-litre capacity is perfect for medium-volume and more recurring purchases.

Smaller Spaces

UP80 adapts perfectly to the small spaces normally found in city stores.

This is why its 49-centimetre width is ideal for two UP80s to be used in parallel in narrow one-metre aisles.

Sustainability

UP80 is respectful to the environment, as it is produced using recycled materials.

In addition, each unit – both its basket and its wheels – has been designed to be fully recyclable.

With UP80, users can enjoy a pleasant shopping experience.

Its precision ball-bearing caster wheels allow for effortless and light handling, even when the cart is loaded to its maximum capacity.

Security Mechanisms

In addition, to keep the UP80 safe, users have the option of adding an integrated alarm in two different places on the cart, depending on the security mechanisms of the store.

To learn more about all the advantages that UP80 offers, visit us here.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.

