PetSelect Doubles Production, Achieves Carbon Footprint Certification, Hits Sustainability Milestones In 2023

Founded over three decades ago, PetSelect has established itself as a leader in the pet food industry, prioritising quality, sustainability, and innovation.

As it closes the chapter on 2023, PetSelect celebrates a remarkable year of growth and achievements. With a commendable increase of 14% in revenue, surpassing €21 million, PetSelect has demonstrated its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Setting the stage for continued success, 2024 marks a pivotal moment for PetSelect, with the implementation of an industrial capacity expansion.

This strategic move will effectively double the production volume of carton packs (Tetra Recart® available formats: 100ml, 200ml, 340ml, 390ml, 440ml, 500ml), positioning PetSelect to meet the increasing demands of its discerning customers while maintaining its commitment to efficiency and excellence.

In line with its steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship, PetSelect proudly announces the second consecutive Certification of its Carbon Footprint according to the rigorous standards of the GHG protocol.

This achievement underscores PetSelect's proactive approach to mitigating its environmental impact and contributing to a sustainable future.

The company is offering an added service: carbon footprint calculations for its manufactured products, certified by Bureau Veritas. This initiative enables its partners to communicate transparently with their clients, emphasising the importance of CO2 emission reduction.

This valuable tool will empower all collaborators to come together to raise awareness and take action towards a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, PetSelect remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainability goals, aligning its efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Specifically targeting SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production, Petselect has made significant strides in reducing single-use plastics, achieving an impressive reduction of 52.8% in 2023 alone.

This milestone reflects PetSelect's unwavering commitment to driving positive change and fostering a more sustainable pet food industry.

PetSelect's achievements extend beyond financial growth and environmental initiatives to a global scale. With proven export capabilities, the company now reaches markets in Russia and the United States, and recently obtained authorisation for exports to China.

Furthermore, the team actively seeks additional certifications for markets such as Mexico and Brazil, further expanding its B2B presence internationally.

PetSelect will participate at PLMA 2024 and exhibit at Europa Hall 2, Stand 2.E51.

For more information, visit the new-look PetSelect website here.

This article was written in partnership with PetSelect.