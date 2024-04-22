Novum’s LEAP™ Technology Sets A New Benchmark In Eco-Friendly Retail Refrigeration

Novum proudly hosted the grand opening of the LEAP™ Euro Showroom on Thursday 11 April 2024, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of eco-friendly refrigeration technology for European retailers.

The grand unveiling of Europe’s first Mega LEAP™ Hypermarket – in Ville-la-Grand, France – marked a significant milestone in retail innovation.

This event demonstrated the transformative impact of Novum’s cutting-edge LEAP™ technology, which revolutionises retailers’ experiences by eliminating major maintenance challenges, drastically cutting energy costs, and enabling simple out-of-store hours installation.

This results in no downtime and no lost sales. Additionally, the technology future-proofs supermarkets against costly leaks from remote systems, preventing downtime, lost sales, and food waste.

The showcase not only highlighted the practical applications of this technology, but also its profound benefits, setting a new standard for retail efficiency and sustainability. LEAP™ technology makes the adoption of natural refrigerants at scale simple and hassle-free.

Industry professionals, stakeholders, and members of the media were treated to an exclusive look at the Ville-la-Grand project.

This landmark initiative exemplifies Novum’s engineering excellence and commitment to sustainable design, featuring cutting-edge refrigeration solutions that are set to transform the retail industry.

Event Highlights

Showcase of Innovation: Attendees embarked on a detailed tour of the Ville-la-Grand Leclerc hypermarket, witnessing firsthand the capabilities and impact of LEAP™ technology in a live retail environment.

Leadership Insights: The visionary Antoine Magre of Ville La Grand, shared the journey of integrating LEAP™ technology into the heart of European supermarkets, highlighting the collaboration and innovation behind the project.

Revolutionary Technology: The event spotlighted LEAP™ technology as a scalable, efficient alternative to modern CO2 systems, as the market moves toward the adoption of natural refrigerants, emphasising its role in driving over 45% energy savings for Leclerc Ville-la-Grand.

Official Opening: The grand-opening ceremony celebrated the completion of the Ville-la-Grand project, underscoring the collaborative effort and commitment to eco-friendly innovation.

Antoine Magre of Leclerc Ville-la-Grand stated, “In adopting Novum’s LEAP™ technology at Ville-la-Grand, we moved towards decentralised electrical coolers with an unexpectedly smooth transition, dramatically simpler than traditional refrigeration systems.

“The installation was seamless, maintaining our store operations without any disruption, signifying a move towards virtually maintenance-free operations. Notably, we have experienced a 15% reduction in our total energy consumption to date, which translates to approximately 45% in terms of refrigeration energy consumption savings.”

Magre added, “This technology not only meets our sustainability goals, but also emphasises the significant ease and efficiency businesses can achieve with eco-friendly refrigeration solutions. Requiring minimal maintenance and featuring an easily replaceable cassette, Novum’s system ensures ongoing operational simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

“Our collaboration with Novum has redefined industry standards, demonstrating that significant environmental and operational improvements are readily attainable and sustainable, marking a paradigm shift to hassle-free, energy-efficient refrigeration.”

This article was written in partnership with Novum.