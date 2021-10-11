ESM Magazine

Sogegross Rebrands Cash & Carry Stores To GrosMarket

Published on Oct 11 2021 7:25 AM in Retail tagged: Italy / Sogegross / Basko / Ekom / Doro / GrosMarket

Italian retail and wholesale group Sogegross has rebranded its wholesale activities from Sogegross Cash & Carry to GrosMarket.

The group’s wholesale stores are known for their attention to customer relations, the wide and specialised assortment in all product areas and the ability to listen to the specific needs of professionals.

According to Gdonews, Sogegross is now able to offer a renewed and digital full-service approach, with customised solutions for food and beverage professionals, including quality selection, easy sourcing and new services.

'Customised Service'

Another novelty is the new e-commerce platform, also available as an app, to guarantee a truly customised service.

Besides placing orders online, customers can consult the complete assortment and access detailed information on products, manage invoices and payments, update personal details and consult their purchase history.

Customers have at their disposal services such as 'Buy & Go', that allows purchases with subsequent home delivery; 'Click & Collect' for reservation and subsequent pick-up at the relevant store; and 'Delivery' for placing online orders and availing delivery at the customer's doorstep.

Objective Of Rebranding

According to the director of Sogegross Group's wholesale channel, Flavio Zago, the rebranding aims to clarify the distinction between the wholesale format and the company’s retail activities, namely the Basko retail brand, Ekom discounter and Doro franchises.

Present since 2016 in Lombardy, the GrosMarket brand now completely replaces the historic Sogegross brand in the Liguria, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany regions.

After the recent opening of a GrosMarket store in Albisola in the province of Savona, new store openings will follow in the coming months, including Sampierdarena in Genoa and Pisa.

In August, Basko has launched a new virtual shopping assistant service that fully personalises and automates the online shopping experience.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

