Spain's Caprabo Appoints Felip Uriel Prat As People Manager

Spanish retailer Caprabo has appointed Felip Uriel Prat as its new people manager, following on from him holding the position of regional sales manager for the last three years.

Uriel joined Caprabo in 2009 as area manager in the retailer's people department, while he has also worked in the group's commercial and sales divisions.

The retailer added that Uriel will play an important role in driving Caprabo’s transformation plan, which will be undertaken between 2021 and 2025. 

Caprabo is aiming to transform its logistics operations, update its supermarkets, broaden its e-commerce development through the company’s online store ‘Capraboacasa’, and continue its expansion across Catalonia.

Expansion Across Catalonia

The retailer opened a number of stores in Barcelona earlier this year.

Caprabo’s new openings seek to promote the consumption of local products, part of the retailer’s Regional Proximity Programme.

"This year our intention is to achieve a greater presence of Caprabo throughout the Catalan territory," said Claudio Estévez, Caprabo’s head of franchises. "We are going to continue working to bring our store model closer to all its neighbourhoods in the city of Barcelona and to all the counties and strategic locations.

"All this will be undertaken with our new generation stores, which respond to the new needs of the customer and have a competitive commercial proposal and conditions that allow an agile and complete purchase to be carried out."

