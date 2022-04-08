Caprabo Opens Two Stores In Barcelona

Retailer Caprabo is continuing its expansion throughout Catalunya with the opening of two new supermarkets in the province of Barcelona.

One of the stores is located in the El Raval area of the city, with the other new opening located in the town of Esparraguera.

New Caprabo Stores

The new stores will employ 13 staff members in total, with the store in Barcelona spanning 299 square metres of sales space, and the store in Esparraguera occupying 167 square metres.

With the opening in Raval, Caprabo consolidated its position in the Ciutat Vella neighbourhood, where it already has four supermarkets.

Elsewhere, the new store in Esparraguera joins the one that already exists in the town, on Calle Font del Vidal, 24.

The head of Caprabo franchises, Claudio Estévez, said, "This year our intention is to achieve a greater presence of Caprabo throughout the Catalan territory. We are going to continue working to bring our store model closer to all its neighbourhoods in the city of Barcelona and to all the counties and strategic locations.

"All this, with new generation stores, which respond to the new needs of the customer and have a competitive commercial proposal and conditions that allow an agile and complete purchase to be carried out."

New Generation

The new Caprabo supermarkets are part of a new generation of stores and are characterised by the utilisation of the traditional values ​​of local commerce, the retailer said.

The stores attempt to make a commitment to healthy, fresh, and local products, provide a wide variety of assortment, and create personalised savings, with innovation playing an important role.

Caprabo has a Regional Proximity Programme through which it markets its own products from each of the Catalan regions.

The new company stores, in addition to incorporating the new store model, also work to promote the consumption of products from the area.

Last year, the sales of local products increased by 25% to €36 million in Caprabo supermarkets.

