Spain's Caprabo Opened 18 Supermarkets In 2022

Spanish retailer Caprabo has announced the continuation of its expansion plan, with the opening of 18 new supermarkets in 2022.

This was the highest number of annual openings the retailer has unveiled in the past decade.

The Spanish operator closed its financial year on January 31, 2023 with a total of 11 openings in the province of Barcelona, three in Girona, two in Tarragona, one in Lleida and one in La Massana, thus expanding its network in Andorra.

With an investment of more than €6.1 million, the company has added nearly 6,000 squared metres of commercial space to the market.

Franchised Stores

All bar one of the new openings are franchised stores, of a maximum of 400 squared metres. These supermarkets open every day of the week, with extended hours, the retailer said.

Caprabo added that the stores feature a 'next-generation design' and one of the widest assortments on the market per square meter.

In line with its expansion plan, Caprabo has expanded its portfolio across the Catalan territory, as well as in places where it previously had no presence, such as Artés (Barcelona).

Expansion Plan

"2022 has been an important year in the promotion of Caprabo's expansion plan in Catalonia, our strategic market," said Jordi Lahiguera, director of corporate development and marketing.

"We continue to develop our franchise plan, which enables us to complement our store network map with new services, adapted to the new needs of consumers."

