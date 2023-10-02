Spain's Covirán Tests New Supermarket Model

Spanish cooperative Covirán has reopened its supermarket in La Chana, Granada, under a new format, which it says is more innovative, sustainable, and excellent.

The supermarket features new technologies, such as plasma screens, smart tags, and mobile charging facility, as well as a more efficient energy model and the use of recycled materials.

The store spans across 1,000 square metres and is equipped with five cash registers, two of them with a basket elevator and one with a help counter.

Other highlights include assisted fishmonger, butcher and delicatessen sections, a ham cutter, fruit shop (with orange juice squeezer), a separate section to prepare cut fruits and vegetables and a bakery area.

The supermarket also offers home delivery and store pickup.

New Store Model

The new model is being tested in three other Covirán supermarkets in Andalusia, and Covirán plans to implement it in all of its points of sale in the coming years.

The new stores will be located close to customers' homes and will guarantee a personalised shopping experience.

The new format is designed to improve the shopping experience, increase efficiency of the establishments, and reduce the environmental impact.

They feature a more efficient energy model, reducing consumption by 40%, high-performance LED lighting and refrigerated installations with doors.

A model that is not fixed and that aims to be exclusive and personalised, adaptable to the characteristics of each supermarket.

Store Openings

Elsewhere, Covirán opened 20 new supermarkets, increasing the sales area by 3,686 square metres, in July and August.

Seven are located in Andalucía (1 in Almería, 1 in Cádiz, 2 in Granada, 3 in Málaga); one in Aragón (Zaragoza); one in Castilla -La Mancha (Ciudad Real); one in Castilla León (Zamora); two in Cataluña (Barcelona); three in Extremadura (2 in Badajoz and 1 in Cáceres); one in Galicia (A Coruña); one in Madrid; one in Navarra; one in the Basque Country (in Vizcaya and Gipuzkoa); and one in Valencia (in Alicante).