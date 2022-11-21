Spain's Mercadona Reduced Its Carbon Footprint By 38% Last Year

Spanish retailer Mercadona reduced its carbon footprint by 38% last year, the company said in a statement.

Mercadona has measured its emissions on an ongoing basis from 2015 to 2021, within its commitment to the Paris Agreement towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

To help reduce its footprint, the group said it has installed 9,000 solar panels at its stores, along with implementing efficient and sustainable refrigeration systems with transcritical and subcritical CO2. It also closely monitors refrigerant gas leaks.

In addition, the company has increased its focus on sustainable logistics including gas-powered trucks, a EURO 6 fleet, ECO vans, mega-trailer trucks, and the use of rail transport.

The retailer’s efficient store model has also helped to save energy, including LED lighting, closed frozen cabinets and other energy-saving solutions, according to Mercadona.

Environmental Management System

Mercadona measured its carbon footprint through an environmental management system based on identifying, preventing and reducing the impact caused by its activity, the retailer said.

In 2021, Mercadona invested €49 million in a series of measures to help protect the environment. This has focused on areas such as logistics optimisation, energy efficiency and waste management.

Refill System

Previously, Mercadona introduced refills for its perfumery products to reduce plastic waste, within its Social Responsibility Plan.

This encourages the reuse of the original container, and reduces the cost of said products for the customer.

