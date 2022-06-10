Subscribe Login
Spanish Core Inflation At Its Highest Since 1995: INE

Spanish national consumer prices rose 8.7% year-on-year in May, up from 8.3% in April, with core inflation hitting its highest since 1995, according to latest official data.

The National Statistics Institute data confirmed a preliminary report late last month.

It showed fuel prices had increased 15% year-on-year, with prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages such as fruits, bread and meat at their highest in Spain in 28 years, with an annual increase of 11%.

Food And Energy Prices

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at its highest since 1995 at 4.9% year-on-year, up from 4.4% in April, the National Statistics Institute data showed.

Easing energy prices had brought the Spanish inflation rate lower to 8.3% in April after it hit a 40-year high of 9.8% in March, but prices resumed escalating in May.

The economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have sent inflation rates soaring worldwide since 24 February, though the Spanish government expects a slowdown in the coming months.

Read More: Spain Consumer Goods Sales Rise On Worries Over Supply Amid Ukraine War

Interest Rates

On Thursday, the European Central Bank ended its long-running stimulus and said it would raise interest rates next month for the first time since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September. Read full story

"The forecast is to return to more normal levels next year and that there will be a rapid deceleration in prices in the second part of the year," economy minister Nadia Calvino told Spanish regional TV channel TVG.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 8.5% from a year earlier, up from 8.3% in April, and in line with the Reuters forecast of 8.5%.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM

