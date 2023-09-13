SPAR Albania Launches Interactive Customer Feedback Campaign

SPAR Albania has launched an interactive customer feedback campaign titled Tell Us First to gather insights from shoppers as the retailer seeks to improve the shopping experience in its stores.

The campaign will see the retailer conducting e-surveys, accessible via QR codes placed in SPAR stores in Albania, to get direct feedback from shoppers, the company said in a statement.

The survey addresses various aspects related to the shopping experience, including staff behaviour, product availability, store ambiance, and overall satisfaction.

Shoppers are encouraged to share their opinions, concerns, and appreciation, the retailer added.

Improved Services

The data from the study will help the retailer in implementing measures to improve its services and address customers’ concerns immediately.

Granada Flaga, human resources and digital champion director at SPAR Albania added, "We want to ensure that our stores are equipped with a variety of products and that our staff are friendly and helpful to customers.

"Our goal is to provide a safe and convenient shopping experience. Using this platform and securing customer feedback, we can generate a database that allows us to act quickly and improve our processes."

SPAR Albania

SPAR International launched operations in Albania in mid-2016 after granting the SPAR licence to Almark, part of the Balfin Group.

Since then, SPAR Albania has converted company-owned stores and established new partnerships with independent retailers to expand the brand’s reach.

It operates two retail formats in the country - INTERSPAR Hypermarkets and SPAR Supermarkets.

It operates two retail formats in the country - INTERSPAR Hypermarkets and SPAR Supermarkets.