SPAR Albania Supports Campaign To End Violence Towards Children

Published on Aug 10 2021 12:58 PM in Retail tagged: Spar / Albania / Spar Albania / World Vision

SPAR Albania has pledged its support to non-profit organisation World Vision in helping to raise awareness of violence towards children, with the unveiling of an installation in Korça, in the south east of the country.

The retailer, alongside World Vision, created a labyrinth installation earlier this summer, which provided information on the consequences of violence towards children. Around 600 visitors viewed the installation during its five-day run.

SPAR contributed all materials for the event, including helping to build the labyrinth as well as supporting accompanying communications and marketing campaigns.

Present at the installation’s opening were the Mayor of Korça, Sotiraq Filo; Director of World Vision for Albania, Eljona Boçe; and SPAR Korça Administrator, Genci Nebiu.

About World Vision

World Vision mobilises and liaises with institutions and organisations on issues that affect children’s lives. The organisation works on behalf of the most vulnerable children and communities in Albania and Kosovo.

In Albania, 70% of children report having experienced at least one type of violence in the last year. Around 80% of parents affirm to have used physical punishment to discipline their children.

“The awareness process is a long and difficult journey, which must be cultivated within each of us and in future generations, to create a healthier social environment for children”, said Genci Nebiu, SPAR Korça administrator, during the launch of the labyrinth.

SPAR’s cooperation with World Vision in Albania is now entering its fourth year, extending to several different World Vision programmes.

SPAR first entered Albania in 2016.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

