SPAR Austria Names Beatrix Marvan As Head Of Employer Branding

SPAR Austria has announced the appointment of Beatrix Marvan as the head of its new employer branding department, effective 1 August 2022.

Most recently, Marvan served as the head of marketing for the real estate subsidiary of SPAR, SES Spar European Shopping Centres.

SPAR employs around 50,000 people in Austria, and the new position underscores the importance that the retailer attaches to positioning itself as an employer.

HR director at SPAR Austria, KR Hans K Reisch, added, "The new position underlines how important it is for us to create an ideal working environment for our employees and to meet our high standards as an employer.

"Beatrix Marvan initiated innovative projects at SES and managed successful campaigns. We are pleased that she will bring her extensive experience to the positioning of SPAR as an employer in the future."

Experienced Professional

Marvan is an experienced professional with a degree in business administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

In 2002, she started her career as a marketing manager in EUROPARK shopping centre, Salzburg.

She then moved to the FORUM 1 shopping centre in Salzburg, also owned by SPAR, in 2002.

In 2015, she stepped in as head of marketing for all 30 SES shopping destinations in six Central European countries and simultaneously served as country manager for eight shopping centres in Austria.

