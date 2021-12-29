SPAR Austria Sells 100,000 Too Good To Go ‘Magic Bags’

SPAR Austria and food waste prevention firm Too Good To Go have sold 100,000 bags of food nearing its use-by date, following the signing of a nationwide partnership in October.

Within ten weeks, around 90,000 SPAR Austria customers have helped in saving around 1 million food products from ending up in bins and cut about 750 tonnes of related CO2 emissions by purchasing the bags.

In October 2021, SPAR Austria extended its partnership with Too Good To Go to include all 700 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Austria and seven INTERSPAR Hypermarkets in Vienna and surrounding areas.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), one kilogram of food waste creates about 2.5 kilograms of CO2 emissions.

Too Good To Go ‘Magic Bags’

The Too Good To Go food packages, named ‘Magic Bags’, comprise products, such as dairy, fresh produce, and baked products, that are close to their sell-by dates.

Shoppers can reserve the ‘Magic Bags’ from the Too Good To Go app and collect them from participating SPAR Austria stores 30 minutes before closing time.

The bags offer goods worth at least €15 for €4.99.

As a result of the collaboration, only 1% of the food on offer at SPAR Austria stores remain unsold before its sell-by date, the retailer added.

SPAR Austria also donates food products to social markets, food banks, and other organisations that collect the goods one to five times a week.

