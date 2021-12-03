Malaysia, Israel, Greece Produce Most Food Waste On A Per-Capita Basis, Study Finds

Malaysia, Israel and Greece produce the most food waste on a per capita basis, a new study by Bosch has found, using data from the UNEP Food Waste Index Report.

According to the study, Malaysia produces some 259.8 kilograms of food waste per capita on an annual basis (across household, retail and foodservice), making it the worst offender in terms of global food waste. Israel produces 178.4 kilograms of food waste per capital per annum, with Greece producing 174.6 kilograms per capita per annum.

At the other end of the spectrum, Slovenia, Russia and Austria are the most resourceful when it comes to food waste – in Slovenia, just 61 kilograms of food waste is produced per capita on an annual basis.

In Russia, the level of food waste stands at 74.74 kilograms per capita, while in Austria, it's 76 kilograms.

Food Waste Levels Around Europe

In terms of the level of food waste recorded in other major European markets – in France, 134.88 kilograms of food waste is produced per capita, compared to 115.7 kilograms in Spain and 96.25 kilograms in Italy.

The United Kingdom produces 97.7 kilograms per capita, while Germany produces 101.54 kilograms.

Read More: A Third Of Food Bought By UK Households Ends Up In The Bin, Study Finds

'Each year, a staggering 1.3 billion tonnes of food waste is produced across the world, this is not only a huge environmental problem, but poses ethical and financial problems too,' the study reads.

In terms of the countries that produce the most food waste by weight, China leads the way, producing 179 million tonnes of food waste per year, followed by India (128 million tonnes) and the USA (45 million tonnes).

The full report can be found here: www.bosch-home.co.uk/experience-bosch/global-food-waste

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.