52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Austria To Merge Sales Units In 2024

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

The management board of SPAR Austria has decided to merge its company-owned and independent retailer sales units, effective 1 January 2024.

The decision follows the upcoming retirement of Alois Huber, the current head of sales for independent SPAR retailers, in March 2024, the retailer said in a statement.

Huber will retire from the company on 1 April 2024, after over 40 years, including 15 years as head of sales for independent SPAR retailers.

Gerhard Weinberger, responsible for SPAR Austria's company-owned stores, will lead the new sales unit, while Michael Pecher will serve as the new head of independent retail sales.

Elsewhere, Romana Kaufmann will expand her existing role to include the coordination of all SPAR stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reorganisation of management, initially planned for about one year, is to combine the knowledge from both sales units to increase knowledge sharing.

Hans K. Reisch, deputy chair of SPAR Austria, said, "There is a wealth of knowledge and experience in the currently separate sales units of company-owned stores and independent SPAR retailers.

Therefore, we intend to make this know-how usable for all within the business in the best possible way. I emphasise that the focus is on benefitting all sectors. By setting this course, we are securing the success of both sales units."

Management Team

Weinberger joined SPAR Austria as an apprentice and worked his way up to manage the company-owned stores in upper Austria for 19 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, he was appointed head of Austria’s company-owned store organisation at the central office.

Pecher started as an INTERSPAR hypermarket trainee and rejoined the company in 2005 after holding various roles outside SPAR.

He was responsible for overseeing the coordination of SPAR Austria's company-owned stores and serving as a crisis coordinator.

Since 2017, Kaufmann led information management and projects in branches and was responsible for introducing a new checkout system and rapid communication with the stores, among others.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Brazil’s Grupo Mateus To Open 28 Stores By End Of 2023
2
Retail

Denmark's Salling Group Unveils New BilkaToGo Delivery Service
3
Retail

Tesco Cuts Branded Products In Convenience Stores
4
Retail

Target Adds Starbucks Menu To Its Drive Up Service
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com