SPAR Austria's Sugar Reduction Initiative Now Has Over 50 Members

SPAR Austria has expanded its ‘zucker-raus-initiative’, an industry-wide sugar reduction alliance, to now include 52 members.

The initiative, aimed at reducing sugar consumption in the society, was launched in April 2019 in collaboration with manufacturers of food and beverages, the Austrian Medical Council, doctors and medical associations.

Sugar Reduction Initiative

SPAR Austria has already removed more than 2,500 tonnes of sugar from its own-brand products.

As well as reducing the amount of sugar in food products, the partners of the initiative aim to provide targeted information about the risks and health consequences of excessive sugar consumption.

Members who have joined recently include 3Bears, an innovative porridge maker, and MEIN LEBEN magazine, which works on improving the dissemination of information and education for people with diabetes.

SPAR Austria Healthy Nutrition

"As a food retailer, we are responsible for supporting consumers with healthy nutrition. We innovate in product development and provide information about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption. These steps are taken in close cooperation with experts," said Markus Kaser, SPAR Austria board director and spokesperson for the sugar reduction initiative.

"I am very pleased about the steady growth of the alliance and that all partners continue to be committed to a healthier food offer which is lower in sugar," he added.

Elsewhere, the retailer is aiming to minimise food waste in its stores through increased digitalisation of the group's inventory.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.