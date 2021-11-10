SPAR Continues To Expand Store Network In Poland

SPAR Poland has announced that it has expanded operations in the country with the addition of new stores and the conversion of former Piotr i Paweł stores to the SPAR and EUROSPAR formats.

On 13 October, the retailer opened a EUROSPAR Supermarket at the Warsaw Fashion House Klif, which is a converted Piotr i Paweł outlet.

The renovated store features modernised lighting, refrigeration systems, and flooring, and customers have access to traditional bakery services, a wide selection of fruit and vegetables, and food to go.

This opening preceded the opening of a new EUROSPAR Supermarket on 14 October in the town of Pszów, where shoppers can now access bakery and food-to-go departments, fresh produce counters, as well as good grocery options.

Store Highlights

All EUROSPAR Supermarkets in Poland offer a range of approximately 2,500 products, including a wide range of fresh food items.

Specialities from local suppliers complement the selection of imported products available, SPAR noted.

In the fresh departments, the retailer offers a range of fruit and vegetables, cheese, fish, as well as bakery and confectionery items. In addition, the ready-to-eat departments now offer popular local specialities.

Modern refrigeration and lighting systems, as well as the use of natural materials in the bakery and fresh produce sections, add to the ambience of the store.

The SPAR Natural section offers products for diverse lifestyle needs, including gluten-free, lactose-free, and wheat-free items, among others.

The retailer offers a broad range of own-brand products sourced locally, regionally, and internationally through the SPAR network.

In addition to a globally sourced range of wines, SPAR Poland has recently rolled out the SPAR N°1 Value range.