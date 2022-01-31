SPAR Express Stores Launched At Avia Forecourts In Poland

A collaboration between SPAR Poland and Avia, launched in 2021, has led to the introduction of SPAR Express stores at four petrol forecourt stations.

The first two SPAR Express forecourt sites opened in the second half of December, followed by another two stores in mid-January.

Five further locations in different cities have been identified for inclusion in the pilot, the retailer added.

SPAR Express Format

SPAR Express is a convenience brand that aims to cater to customers’ essential requirements.

The petrol forecourt stores are open daily, offering convenience with freshly baked goods, freshly prepared sandwiches, and juices, as well as a hot beverage range.

Combined with a top-up grocery selection, these stores serve on-the-go passengers, as well as residents of the area.

While seated in the in-store coffee zone, shoppers can enjoy hot beverages and ready-to-eat snacks.

Avia

Avia, in Poland, is operated by the Unimot Group, which has been developing the chain since 2016.

Partnering with an international retail brand was key for the company, adding value to both businesses.

The group is developing effective retail solutions for the forecourt market and exploring ways to improve the shopping experience of customers.

Utilising SPAR Poland’s experience, the forecourt stores will feature tailored offerings for each location.

Collaborative Partnerships

SPAR Poland added that it has a ‘strong reputation’ for building collaborative partnerships.

The company uses the brand’s network to offer a broad range of SPAR own-brand products, sourced locally, regionally and internationally.

The range includes organic, value and daily essentials, among others.

