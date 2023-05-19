52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

SPAR Gran Canaria Extends Photovoltatic Plant At Its El Goro Logistics Centre

By Robert McHugh
SPAR Gran Canaria has announced the completion of the extension of the photovoltaic power plant on the roof of its main logistics centre in El Goro.

The move is in line with its objective to become a benchmark company in sustainable practices in the Canary Islands.

SPAR Gran Canaria has invested €1.93 million to install photovoltaic energy generating plants at its two logistics centres in the past two years.

Located in El Goro and Mercalaspalmas, there are over 5,000 modules at these two plants.

Solar Energy

The investment enabled the retailer to double the percentage of consumption of solar energy generated at the El Goro logistics centre last year.

The plant now counts a total of 3,489 solar panels, which will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint while increasing the company’s self-consumption of renewable solar energy.

With the completion of the plant’s installation, self-sufficiency in energy consumption is expected to increase again in the next year.

Sustainability Goals

SPAR Gran Canaria said it is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

The company has prioritised investment in energy efficiency, the use of renewable energies and the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

The company has also pledged to support sustainable forest management, contributing to the reforestation of Gran Canaria.

In February, SPAR announced the introduction of measures to reduce its carbon footprint by optimising energy efficiency at its SPAR Ingenio, SPAR Málaga, and SPAR Las Canteras stores.

The renovations saw the implementation of new LED lighting systems and state-of-the-art vertical refrigerator cabinets, with closing systems that retain low temperatures and generate significant energy savings.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

