SPAR Hungary Opens Its 600th Store

Published on Jul 26 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: Hungary / Spar / Spar Hungary / World News / Vaskút

SPAR Hungary has reached a new milestone with the opening of its 600th store.

Located in the village of Vaskút, in Bács-Kiskun County, the new store was opened under SPAR Hungary's Partner Programme, launched in 2012.

Independent Retail Network

Through its independent retailer network, SPAR is present in 102 municipalities throughout Hungary.

Including the store in Vaskút, the number of SPAR independent retailer stores in Hungary now amounts to 220, with the total number of stores reaching 600.

"SPAR Hungary’s partner system has solidified into a stable, well-established business model over the years. It has grown into a close-knit system of relations within the company," commented Zsolt Szalay, managing director for sales activities at SPAR Hungary. 

"This system enables the delivery of the well-known and popular SPAR products and services, primarily from Hungarian sources, to a wider range of consumers."

The partnership also ensures delivery up to six times per week, marketing support and promotions, IT support, and access to the SuperShop loyalty programme.

Regional Food Specialities

The company also focuses on ensuring that independent retailer stores feature a vast range of local and regional food products and specialities.

"The most important part of the partner programme is that the operating model offered by SPAR – covering transportation, IT and consultancy background – allows us, the owner, to start a new and committed enterprise, to monitor it and hopefully profit from it," commenteed Csaba Vörös, the owner of the new SPAR store in Vaskút. 

SPAR Hungary continues to expand its network, planning to open 20-22 new stores annually.

The company is committed to bringing the brand to cities, towns, and villages across the country. 

