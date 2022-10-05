SPAR International Opens First Kazakhstan Outlet

Retailer SPAR International has announced the brand’s entry into Kazakhstan following the opening of the first EUROSPAR Supermarket in Almaty.

The license to operate the brand in the country was granted to Skif Trade LLP, a local retail and distribution company.

According to SPAR, the new outlet brings a modern store with an assortment tailored to suit customers’ needs.

EUROSPAR Almaty

Within the newly opened Almaty EUROSPAR supermarket, customers can find a selection of food-to-go items and fresh departments that include butchery, bakery, and fruits and vegetables.

In addition, in a central kitchen area, chefs prepare dishes including pizzas, pancakes, sushi, woks and pastries.

SPAR Kazakhstan offers local consumers a variety of private label products, sourced from the group's international network.

The store boasts six self-scanning stations as well as nine manned checkouts.

SPAR Kazakhstan

The 2,400 square metre EUROSPAR Supermarket employs approximately 200 personnel.

In the lead-up to the launch, SPAR International supported the local development team with retail store design, marketing and communication campaigns, and access to international retail best practices.

This first EUROSPAR Supermarket in Kazakhstan was a refit of a company-owned small store previously operating on the same site.

The impact of the conversion was immediately clear, with turnover exceeding previous figures before the relaunch by 250%, SPAR said.

“Our new EUROSPAR Supermarket format is designed to evoke a positive customer experience while making grocery shopping easy," said Demid Samoshkin, Skif Trade CEO. "The collaboration between the Skif Trade and SPAR International teams has delivered a great result."

