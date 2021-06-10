SPAR Italy Adds More Neighbourhood Stores To Its Network

Published on Jun 10 2021 10:43 AM in Retail tagged: Food / Grocery / Store Openings / Spar Italy / World News

SPAR Italy has expanded its network of neighbourhood stores by opening four new outlets. The new stores focus on local produce and sustainable construction, featuring the latest store concepts and shopfitting trends.

The new openings include the INTERSPAR Hypermarket in Belvedere Marittimo in the province of Cosenza, which has reopened its doors following a recent renovation,

The store features several fresh counters serving delicatessen, fresh meat, cold cuts, and fresh seafood.

There is also an extensive fruit and vegetable area and a section offering items to celebrate special occasions.

The store is owned by SPAR Italy partner Maiora, and it will continue renovating stores in the Calabria region.

Another partner, Gruppo 3A, the SPAR Brand license holder for the Northwest of Italy, has opened a new DESPAR outlet in Alba.

The new store aims to 'create a retail environment with care for every detail where friendliness, customer service, and quality are the main priorities,' the company noted.

Other Openings

Elsewhere, SPAR Italy partner Aspiag Service recently opened a new DESPAR store in Rosolina, a coastal town south of Venice in the Province of Rovigo.

The Aspiag group prioritises environmental sustainability and the local community while opening new stores in the region.

In 2020, Aspiag Service donated more than 1,000 tonnes of unsold food to local charities as part of its commitment to reduce food waste and help people in need.

Lastly, a new EUROSPAR store opened its doors in Castelrotto in South Tyrol.

The renovated EUROSPAR Dolomiti store is operated by brothers Robert and Filip Stuflesser, SPAR independent retailers who own SPAR stores in Ortisei and Fiè.

The local community has welcomed EUROSPAR Dolomiti, with its vast assortment comprising local products, fresh food, and delicatessen department.

