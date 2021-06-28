ESM Magazine

SPAR Italy Unveils Renovated Stores

Published on Jun 28 2021 11:03 AM in Retail tagged: Italy / Spar / Maiora / Renovation

SPAR Italy partner Maiora has reopened three recently renovated stores in the province of Cosenza.

The upgrades come as part of a renovation project focusing on sustainability and customer service, the retailer added.

Renovation Project

In total, 18 SPAR Italy stores in the region will be upgraded by the end of the year.

The stores already upgraded are a DESPAR in Cetraro and INTERSPAR stores in Belvedere Marittimo and San Marco Argentano.

For the stores in Belvedere Marittimo and San Marco Argentano, Maiora renovated the existing buildings to a new superstore format, designed by DESPAR Centro-Sud (Maiora) in collaboration with the University of Parma. 

The upgraded stores offer better shopping experience to customers through a wide range of products. High-quality, fresh Italian products take centre stage, with a particular focus on local suppliers, SPAR added.

Sustainability

The renovations include the latest generation CO2 cooling systems, boosting energy, efficiency and reliability.

The overall enhanced sustainability infrastructure is completed by the new LED lighting, air conditioning systems, and electronic labels. 

SPAR Italy has also incorporated additional signage and parking spaces for pregnant or disabled shoppers in these outlets, considered the needs of different shoppers.

"With this important project, we intend to carry on our idea of ​​the supermarket of the future. [This provides] a complete, sustainable shopping experience that is attentive to the needs of all customers, offering not only top-quality products but also excellent service," explained Pippo Cannillo, president and CEO of DESPAR Centro-Sud.

"It is our mission, and we are determined to continue in this direction."

In March of this year, Spar Italy partner Aspiag Service announced that it donated more than 1,000 tonnes of unsold food in 2020 to local charities as part of its commitment to reduce food waste and help people in need.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

