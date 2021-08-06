ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

SPAR Netherlands Continues Integration Of The Tosti Club

Published on Aug 6 2021 6:58 AM in Retail tagged: foodservice / Spar Netherlands / World News / The Tosti Club

SPAR Netherlands Continues Integration Of The Tosti Club

SPAR Netherlands is continuing to integrate The Tosti Club concept across its expanding network of SPAR city stores.

The shop-in-shop concept enhances its foodservice offering while boosting customers’ hospitality experience.

The Tosti Club

The Tosti Club, a premium grilled sandwich chain, is one of the fastest-growing casual food concepts in the Netherlands.

SPAR Netherlands acquired a majority stake in The Tosti Club in November 2020, and began rolling out the concept in SPAR stores around the country ever since.

According to SPAR Netherlands CEO, John van der Ent, the acquisition was a logical step to speed up the SPAR operator’s foodservice business and further enhance its convenience offering.

"The Tosti Club meals are of high quality, and they are also a typical Dutch product. The sandwiches may well become one of our signature products," van der Ent said.

Store Launch

On 23 July, SPAR retailer Joost Derks and his daughter Kim opened a new store at Nijmegen’s Plein 1944, the city’s main square.

The latest SPAR city store was converted from a former The Tosti Club branch.

Advertisement

It now houses a grocery store assortment alongside The Tosti Club offering, providing customers with more choice.

In Otterlo, SPAR retailers Johan and Saron van Leijenhorst introduced The Tosti Club in their store through a shop-in-shop offer.

Their signature premium grilled sandwiches have proven a hit with customers.

"For the sandwiches at our SPAR store in Otterlo, customers are more than happy to cycle a few blocks," Johan said.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Most Hospitality Businesses In Ireland Intend To Reopen In June, Survey Finds

Most Hospitality Businesses In Ireland Intend To Reopen In June, Survey Finds
Kespro Introduces Reusable Plastic Containers For Transport

Kespro Introduces Reusable Plastic Containers For Transport
Bunzl Pencils Deals, Resumes Dividend After H1 Profit Jumps 16.6%

Bunzl Pencils Deals, Resumes Dividend After H1 Profit Jumps 16.6%
IGD Releases Report On The Impact Of COVID-19 On Food And Drinks Market In The UK

IGD Releases Report On The Impact Of COVID-19 On Food And Drinks Market In The UK
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Fuel Operator MOL Group Reports 'Strongest Quarter Ever' Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Fuel Operator MOL Group Reports 'Strongest Quarter Ever'
Bennet Acquires Carrefour Hypermarket In Lombardy Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Bennet Acquires Carrefour Hypermarket In Lombardy
Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition
Embracing The New – ESM Catches Up With Ahold Delhaize's Wouter Kolk Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Embracing The New – ESM Catches Up With Ahold Delhaize's Wouter Kolk
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN