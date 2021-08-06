SPAR Netherlands Continues Integration Of The Tosti Club

Published on Aug 6 2021 6:58 AM in Retail tagged: foodservice / Spar Netherlands / World News / The Tosti Club

SPAR Netherlands is continuing to integrate The Tosti Club concept across its expanding network of SPAR city stores.

The shop-in-shop concept enhances its foodservice offering while boosting customers’ hospitality experience.

The Tosti Club

The Tosti Club, a premium grilled sandwich chain, is one of the fastest-growing casual food concepts in the Netherlands.

SPAR Netherlands acquired a majority stake in The Tosti Club in November 2020, and began rolling out the concept in SPAR stores around the country ever since.

According to SPAR Netherlands CEO, John van der Ent, the acquisition was a logical step to speed up the SPAR operator’s foodservice business and further enhance its convenience offering.

"The Tosti Club meals are of high quality, and they are also a typical Dutch product. The sandwiches may well become one of our signature products," van der Ent said.

Store Launch

On 23 July, SPAR retailer Joost Derks and his daughter Kim opened a new store at Nijmegen’s Plein 1944, the city’s main square.

The latest SPAR city store was converted from a former The Tosti Club branch.

It now houses a grocery store assortment alongside The Tosti Club offering, providing customers with more choice.

In Otterlo, SPAR retailers Johan and Saron van Leijenhorst introduced The Tosti Club in their store through a shop-in-shop offer.

Their signature premium grilled sandwiches have proven a hit with customers.

"For the sandwiches at our SPAR store in Otterlo, customers are more than happy to cycle a few blocks," Johan said.

