SPAR Slovenia Adds Solar Panels To Distribution Centre

SPAR Slovenia has installed solar panels on the rooftop of a distribution centre in Ljubljana as part of its sustainability initiatives.

The panels will produce approximately 16% of the electricity needed at the facility, reducing the chain's carbon footprint in the process.

SPAR Slovenia Solar Panel Roof

With a solar power plant capable of producing up to 1 megawatt of green electricity, thanks to the 2,073 solar modules that will cover the roofs of certain storage areas, SPAR Slovenia will generate one-gigawatt hour of electricity per year, which is comparable to the annual supply of 350 households.

Less power consumption from the distribution network will consequently help to reduce SPAR Slovenia’s carbon footprint by 484 tonnes per year.

Comprehensive energy management is one of the retailer’s key actions as part of its sustainable development strategy.

'Eco-Friendly Shopping Decisions'

Commenting on the installation, Jure Petkovšek, CFO of SPAR Slovenia, said, "At SPAR, we assume our responsibility regarding the environment at all levels of our business and, as part of this, we strive to reduce our carbon footprint at all times.

"With initiatives related to the sustainable management of packaging, we want our customers to be able to make eco-friendly shopping decisions. And as a retailer, we strive to reduce our carbon footprint through various measures within the company’s energy policy, including the construction of an energy-saving infrastructure. A great example is the first major solar power plant we implemented this summer."

