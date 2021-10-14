ESM Magazine

SPAR Spain Grows Store Portfolio During August And September

Published on Oct 14 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: Spain / World News / Spar Spain / Grupo Upper / Fragadis

SPAR Spain has enjoyed a series of store openings during August and September, helping the brand meet evolving customer needs in Alicante, Almería, Lérida, Murcia, and Valencia.

SPAR Spain is making investments in more advanced thermal insulation and ventilation, along with highly energy-efficient equipment.

Store Launch

In August, Grupo Upper opened a new 100 square-metre, convenience-oriented store in Murcia attended by four colleagues.

The same month, operator Fragadis opened two EUROSPAR stores in close succession — a 3,800 square-metre EUROSPAR Hypermarket in Xeraco, Valencia, and a 2,030 square-metre EUROSPAR Agos, Alicante.

EUROSPAR Xeraco accommodates around 7,000 SKUs, while EUROSPAR Agost offers a range of approximately 6,000 products.

Both offer customers high-quality products in the traditional sections, including butchery, delicatessen, fresh produce, bakery, winery and food, drinks, and frozen products.

The stores have also incorporated more efficient refrigeration equipment and LED lighting, the retailer added.

About 60 parking spaces enhance customer experience by offering ease of access to residents of nearby towns.

September Openings

In September, operator Fragadis opened a new 1,500 SPAR Hypermarket in Lérida with 19 employees in-store. This new store complements the SPAR Hypermarket Fragadis, which opened in the city in April.

SPAR Spain operator Grupo Upper grew its portfolio of smaller-format stores by opening a new 360 square-metre SPAR Express store in Velez Rubio, Almería.  Attended by a three-member team, this store offers customers access to a wide assortment of high-quality products in the traditional sections of butchery, delicatessen, fresh produce, winery and food, drinks and frozen items.

SPAR Spain operator Fragadis operates the brand in de Tarragona, Lérida, Barcelona, Valencia, Castellón, Alicante, and Aragón.

Grupo Upper operates the brand in Almería, Granada, Murcia, Albacete, and Alicante.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

