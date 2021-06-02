SPAR Spain Expands Business Through Partners

Published on Jun 2 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: Sustainability / Spar Gran Canaria / Spar Spain

SPAR Spain has expanded its presence in the country by opening stores in new areas under a multi-format strategy aimed at meeting customers' needs.

The retailer has opened several new stores in different formats under the SPAR Express, SPAR supermarkets, and EUROSPAR banners.

SPAR Express And SPAR Supermarkets

The retailer has opened a convenience outlet at A Valenzà, offering 1,300 products, including fresh, SPAR own-brand goods, and well-known brands.

The store also offers a wide range of bakery, fruit and vegetables, and charcuterie options.

The company has completed renovations of SPAR supermarkets in Alcossebre and Vinaro, with sustainability as the primary focus. It implemented several measures, including the installation of LED lighting and energy-efficient fixtures.

The stores is also equipped with service counters to provide extra assistance to customers.

Further renovations took place in three SPAR Supermarkets in Gran Canaria.

These new outlets offer zero-kilometre products and energy-efficient fixtures as part of SPAR Spain's sustainability efforts.

EUROSPAR Outlets

The company has also re-opened three recently renovated EUROSPAR outlets, which cater to 'the weekly shopping needs of customers.'

The stores, located in Denia, Vinaroz and Alicant, feature informative digital screens for better communication with shoppers.

Also included in these stores are a traditional butchery, delicatessen, in-store bakery, and a fish counter, with service and self-serve checkout options.

In addition, a SPAR Spain-operated EUROSPAR supermarket opened in Badajoz, which offers around 7,000 products.

A team of 30 members keeps the store open continuously from 09:30 hours on Monday until 21:30 hours on Saturday.

Service counters in bakery, butchery, delicatessen, and fresh fruit and vegetables sections have been received well by visitors to the store, the retailer added.

