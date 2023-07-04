SPAR Spain Partner Valvi Supermercats Opens New Stores

SPAR Spain partner for the Girona region Valvi Supermercats opened a new supermarket in Peralada in April of this year.

In May, it opened a SPAR supermarket in Calldetenes, Osona, and a convenience SPAR Express store in Lloret de Mar.

The store in Peralada is housed in a new building that blends with the traditional style of the area and has a private car park.

The launch of the new store reinforces SPAR’s commitment to offering a nearby shopping option for families and households, catering to their daily or weekly shopping needs.

SPAR Spain partners offer a range of consumer goods and fresh produce, including regional specialities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Store Highlights

The new store at Peralada features products sourced from producers in the Alt Empordà region as it seeks to offer local products.

In both the fresh produce and bakery departments, customers can ask for professional advice or use self-serve options.

The 11 colleagues running the store provide assistance in the butchery, charcuterie, and fish counters, the company added.

The store is equipped with 126 photovoltaic panels, providing an installed power of 56.7 kW.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Openings

The store in Calldetenes features a retail sales area of 265 square metres and employs six team members.

The products offering focuses on goods from the Osona region.

The store has sections for deli, fresh food, bakery, and packaged meat in addition to dedicated sections for frozen products and dietary items.

SPAR has also opened an Express format store in the heart of the coastal town of Lloret de Mar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread across a 150 square-metre sales area, the store is staffed by five colleagues and specialises in ready meals.

Valvi Supermercats is a 100% family-owned business based in Girona.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.