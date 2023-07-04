52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Spain Partner Valvi Supermercats Opens New Stores

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

SPAR Spain partner for the Girona region Valvi Supermercats opened a new supermarket in Peralada in April of this year.

In May, it opened a SPAR supermarket in Calldetenes, Osona, and a convenience SPAR Express store in Lloret de Mar.

The store in Peralada is housed in a new building that blends with the traditional style of the area and has a private car park.

The launch of the new store reinforces SPAR’s commitment to offering a nearby shopping option for families and households, catering to their daily or weekly shopping needs.

SPAR Spain partners offer a range of consumer goods and fresh produce, including regional specialities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Store Highlights

The new store at Peralada features products sourced from producers in the Alt Empordà region as it seeks to offer local products.

In both the fresh produce and bakery departments, customers can ask for professional advice or use self-serve options.

The 11 colleagues running the store provide assistance in the butchery, charcuterie, and fish counters, the company added.

The store is equipped with 126 photovoltaic panels, providing an installed power of 56.7 kW.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Openings

The store in Calldetenes features a retail sales area of 265 square metres and employs six team members.

The products offering focuses on goods from the Osona region.

The store has sections for deli, fresh food, bakery, and packaged meat in addition to dedicated sections for frozen products and dietary items.

SPAR has also opened an Express format store in the heart of the coastal town of Lloret de Mar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread across a 150 square-metre sales area, the store is staffed by five colleagues and specialises in ready meals.

Valvi Supermercats is a 100% family-owned business based in Girona.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

French Supermarket Casino's Rescue Triggers Billionaires Contest
2
Retail

Lidl Reorganises Management Structure In Germany
3
Retail

Sainsbury's Keeps Guidance After Quarterly Sales Rise
4
Retail

Covirán Reports 9% Gross Sales Growth To €1.8bn In 2022
5
Retail

Dagrofa Names Martin Wiesener As New IT Director
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com