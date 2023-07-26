52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

SPAR Switzerland Opens Third Go24 Checkout-Free Store

By Dayeeta Das
SPAR Switzerland opened its third 24/7 checkout-free Go24 store in the village of Surava in mid-July, according to a company statement.

The 15-square-metre outlet operates without any staff members and offers approximately 500 essential food items.

SPAR Switzerland opened its first unattended 24/7 SPAR Express store at Zurich’s Sihlqui bus terminal in February of this year.

The second Go24 outlet opened in Rueras, where it is the only food shopping destination, SPAR added.

Store Highlights

The SPAR Go24 autonomous store in Surava caters to everyday shopping needs, offering groceries, drinks and hygiene products, as well as vegetables, bread, dairy products, and meat.

The retail group sources regional products, such as milk, yoghurt, butter and cheese, from Puracenter AG in Lenzerheide, which also operates the store.

Sales are monitored through an app to ensure a continuous supply of fresh food items, the company added.

SPAR Go24

To enter the store, customers are required to scan a QR code at the entrance and accepting the terms and conditions.

The purchases are scanned using a smartphone, while payment is processed via Twint, debit, or credit cards.

The store is equipped with cameras and sensors to ensure customers' safety.

If customers have questions or face any challenges while shopping, information is provided online instantly, SPAR noted.

Founded in 1989, SPAR Switzerland combines corporate and independently-owned stores, spanning forecourt retailing to large supermarkets. It is part of SPAR Group Ltd, registered in South Africa.

Inflationary cost pressures, high interest rates and infrastructure issues in its home market of South Africa were all factors that impacted SPAR Group in the first half of its financial year, with the business reporting a 17.5% decline in operating profit in the period.

