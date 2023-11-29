SPAR To Enter Uzbekistan, Teams Up With Korzinka

SPAR International has granted a license to Uzbekistan-based retailer Korzinka to operate the SPAR brand in the country.

The move will see SPAR opening its first store Uzbekistan by mid 2024.

David Moore, director of international retail and development, member of the board of SPAR International said, "We are pleased to welcome the Korzinka company from Uzbekistan to the international SPAR network. The driving force behind SPAR’s success has always been the close collaboration between retailers that serve local communities with integrity.

"We are confident that this partnership with Korzinka, which shares our values, will benefit not only the company and its customers, but will also strengthen SPAR internationally."

Korzinka And SPAR

The collaboration will bring in new opportunities for the company’s customers and partners, as well as for the wider retail market in Uzbekistan, SPAR noted.

As a result of the agreement, local suppliers will have new ways to grow and develop, with SPAR country organisations prioritising local producers and farmers, the retailer added.

Elsewhere, Korzinka will gain access to international expertise, advanced technologies, the most stringent international standards and comprehensive knowledge of the industry, it noted.

'Move With The Times'

Zafar Khashimov, founder and chair of the supervisory board of Korzinka supermarket chain said, "Our aim is to move with the times and to meet and exceed the highest international standards.

"Cooperation with a retail giant such as SPAR, which, like Korzinka, is widely known for its commitment to excellent service and high-quality products, will allow us to continue to be the consumers’ choice for convenience and value."

In September, Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal cancelled a deal with SPAR to set up a network of the food retail chain's stores in the country, citing regulatory restrictions.