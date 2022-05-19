Stamegna Retail Management To Host Two Events In London In July

Stamegna Retail Management – a leading FMCG event organiser for suppliers and buyers working in the food, beverage, beauty care and health care fields – has announced two events in the Hilton Hotel Wembley, in London.

The first event – European Health and Beauty Care – will be held from 24 to 25 July 2022.

The second – European Food and Beverages – will take place from 26 to 27 July 2022.

Both of the events will host up to 100 buyers from leading European retail groups, as well as 60 suppliers from Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Stamegna Retail Management connects buyers with suppliers to support the roll-out of exciting new consumer products on the market.

All attendees who have registered for the event will get a chance to learn from key retailers about the market and new trends and services, as well as partake of informative presentations and speeches from the world’s top experts in the FMCG sector.

Buyers and suppliers will get up to 25 prearranged face-to-face meetings, based on category matches of interest, allowing for more constructive and productive discussions.

Networking opportunities will also be provided by Stamegna Retail Management during dinner and lunch, and after the cocktail reception, where the most innovative suppliers will be rewarded.

Retailers preregistered for European Health and Beauty Care include Galeries Lafayette, LloydsPharmacy, TK Maxx, Lookfantastic/Hut Group, Superdrug, A.S. Watson, Boots, M6 Boutique, Lilly Drogerie, Alliance AIBE, Alibaba Group, Groupe Stars, and 37 others.

Retailers preregistered for European Food and Beverages include Holland & Barrett, SPAR, Carrefour, Colryut Group, Kaufland, REWE Group, Tesco, Kifli, and 42 more.

For more details on the events, visit www.stamegnaretail.com/events.

