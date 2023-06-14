Stefan Goethaert To Succeed Jef Colruyt As Colruyt CEO

Colruyt Group has announced that executive chair Jef Colruyt plans to hand over the day-to-day management of the group to Stefan Goethaert, effective 1 July 2023.

Goethaert will step in as the next CEO of the retail group, while Colruyt will continue as chairman of the board of directors.

Jef Colruyt stated, "Stefan brings a solid international management experience, combined with the required leadership skills and a value-driven vision.

"Having worked in the group for 10 years, he has the necessary competence and a thorough knowledge of the various activities to further shape and realise Colruyt Group's strategy in a retail market that is in full evolution. The daily management and the future of Colruyt Group are in good hands with Stefan and his management committee."

Stefan Goethaert

In December 2012, Goethaert joined the company in its logistics chain and assumed the role of director of Fine Food in September 2013.

From the beginning of 2019, he also took up management responsibilities for its private label and retail services business.

Since April 2022, he served as the COO of food production, business and group services.

A civil engineer by profession, he started his career in the chemicals sector at Prayon, where he managed the production sites in Belgium, France and the US, as its operations director.

'Visionary Leadership'

Stefan Goethaert added, "Under Jef's visionary leadership, Colruyt Group was able to grow into a solid market leader in Belgium with ramifications in several countries, and into a pioneer in sustainable initiatives and technological innovations.

"Jef is known for his passion for people, value-driven entrepreneurship and sustainability. I and the entire Colruyt Group community are pleased to be able to continue to rely on his extensive knowledge and experience in his role as chairman of the board of directors."

