ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Stokrotka Parent Approaches UOKiK For Prospective Acquisition

Published on Jul 8 2021 12:02 PM in Retail tagged: Poland / Maxima Grupė / UOKiK / Stokrotka

Stokrotka Parent Approaches UOKiK For Prospective Acquisition

Emperia Holding, a Maxima Grupė subsidiary that operates the Stokrotka grocery chain in Poland, has filed an application with the Polish competition authority UOKiK to proceed with the acquisition of nine stores in the Warsaw region, according to a media report.

The acquired stores will be located in Józefów, Karczew, Kołbiel, Mińsk Mazowiecki, Otwock and Ząbki.

In May of this year, Stokrotka signed an agreement to take over the grocery stores in a deal valued at more than €20 million.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of 2021, is subject to certain conditions, including unconditional antitrust approval.

Strengthening Market Position

Arūnas Zimnickas, managing director and president of the management board of Stokrotka, said, “Signing this agreement strengthens the position of Stokrotka in Warsaw region, a market that is very important to us.

“Locations taken over will enable us to reach a wide range of new customers and strengthen our brand in towns that are new for Stokrotka.”

Advertisement

Mantas Kuncaitis, Maxima Grupė CEO and chairman of the board, added, “We are focused on expansion in the Polish market, which is accomplished through fast organic growth as well as acquisitions of smaller retail chains that provide a good fit with the Stokrotka business model.“

At the end of 2020, Stokrotka’s store network comprised of more than 700 own and franchised stores.

In 2019, Maxima Grupė completed the merger of the Stokrotka and Sano retail chains in Poland, which it acquired in December 2018.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Kaufland Poland Under Investigation Over Alleged Unfair Contract Terms

Kaufland Poland Under Investigation Over Alleged Unfair Contract Terms
Carrefour Polska Expands Range Of Nutri-Score Products

Carrefour Polska Expands Range Of Nutri-Score Products
Żabka Launches Cashierless Store Format, Żappka

Żabka Launches Cashierless Store Format, Żappka
Żabka Opens Seasonal Stores In Tourist Destinations

Żabka Opens Seasonal Stores In Tourist Destinations
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD Thu, 8 Jul 2021

UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD
BIXOLON Introduces SRP-S320 Linerless Label Printers Thu, 8 Jul 2021

BIXOLON Introduces SRP-S320 Linerless Label Printers
Italy's Conad Reports Double-Digit Growth In Turnover Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Italy's Conad Reports Double-Digit Growth In Turnover
Russia's Magnit Sees 30% Uplift In Sales From Discount Arm Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Russia's Magnit Sees 30% Uplift In Sales From Discount Arm
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN