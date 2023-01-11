Italy's D.IT Cooperative Posts 3% Growth In FY 2022

Italian retail cooperative and purchasing group D.IT - Distribuzione Italiana has closed its financial year 2022 with a 3% increase in turnover, which it says exceeded initial forecasts.

The group's private-label arm saw growth of approximately 20%.

D.IT's operations include the Sigma and Sisa retail chains and brands, such as Gusto & Passione, VerdeMio and Equilibrio & Piacere.

D.IT noted that even its entry-level brand, Primo, has responded positively to increased consumer demand for convenience.

The company added that its performance in 2022 confirms that the path taken by D.IT is 'the right one' with a prviate-label proposal that has never wavered on quality.

In 2022, the group also saw several new store openings and the commencement of new projects, which saw Centrale and Ce.Di. form an increasingly close and synergistic relationship.

Last year, Ce.Di. Sigma Campania announced a partnership with MOF-Centro Alimentare all'Ingrosso di Fondi to source and sell fruit and vegetables under the MOF/Sigma brand.

Outlook 2023

For the financial year 2023, D.IT will consider private label as an asset for the further development of the group.

The group's growth will be accompanied by commercial and marketing activities.

D.IT has also lined up a local investment plan by shareholders and a programme of new store openings for the new financial year.

The cooperative has also added two new partners, Le Delizie del Sud and Va.Pa., as it seeks to bringing more value to the group and its brands, Sigma and Sisa.

