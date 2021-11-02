ESM Magazine

Swiss Retailer Migros Announces Wage Hike

Published on Nov 2 2021 10:01 AM in Retail tagged: Switzerland / Migros / Wage Hike / World News / Minimum Pay

Migros has announced that it has agreed with its social partners to increase the wage bill for 2022 by up to 1%.

The Swiss retailer added that it will focus on increasing minimum wages and gradually increase reference wages as well.

As of 1 January 2022, the minimum wage will be raised to CHF 4,100 (€3,876.54), excluding the Migros Ticino cooperative.

The reference wages for skilled workers will also be adjusted by 31 March 2023, excluding the Migros Ticino cooperative.

The wages for a 2-year apprenticeship will be increased to CHF 4,200 (€3,971.09); 3-year apprenticeship to CHF 4,300 (€4,065.6); and 4-year apprenticeship to CHF 4,500 (€4,254.7).

Eligibility

The wage hike will apply to employees subject to the Migros state collective labour agreement (L-GAV).

Further wage increases will be made individually, according to function and performance.

Migros employees also benefit from its pension fund, premiums, gift cards and vouchers.

The internal and external social partners, the national commission of the Migros Group (LaKo), the Swiss Commercial Association and the Swiss Butchers Association, have welcomed the result of the negotiations.

This year, Migros carried out the legally required equal pay analysis and received the 'We Pay Fair' seal of approval from the Competence Centre for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of St. Gallen.

In January, the Swiss retail and business cooperative said that online sales across its operations were up by close to a third (+31.0%) to CHF 3 billion (€2.8 billion) in 2020, as the business sought to tackle the challenges of an 'extreme' year.

