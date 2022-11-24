Swiss Retailers Migros And Coop Announce Wage Increases For 2023

Swiss retailer Migros has announced that its employees will receive wage increases of up to 2.8% in 2023.

A majority of companies operating under the Migros banner will also raise minimum wages by CHF 100 by 2024 at the latest, the company added.

As part of the new national collective labour agreement, employees will also receive at least CHF 800 in various offers from Migros, such as fitness, leisure and flexible parental leave models, among others, effective 1 January 2023.

Increase in employee compensation in the coming year may be given as one-off gratuities in the form of merchandise vouchers.

In addition, there will be benefits such as contributions to private mobile telephone expenses, relief on daily sickness benefit premiums, or a day off on their birthday.

Coop Switzerland

Elsewhere, Coop Switzerland has announced that it plans to raise wages by 2% for its employees in 2023.

For employees earning up to CHF 4,500, the increase for 2023 will be at least 3.3% on a cumulative basis.

Staff members with salaries above CHF 4,500 will be adjusted individually, the retailer noted.

The retailer will also give all employees a shopping voucher worth CHF 800.

The initiative is part of Coop Switzerland's efforts to provide better remuneration across the company.

Coop Switzerland noted that it raised wages by approximately 9% within the cooperative since 2013.

Since 2021, it has passed on more than CHF 130 million to its customers in the form of lower sales prices and reduced the prices of more than 1,600 products to keep prices as low as possible.

